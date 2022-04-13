Calls for dedicated staff to help people with Mica applications

There are further calls for dedicated staff at Donegal County Council offices to help people with applications for the Mica Redress Scheme.

Inishowen has been deemed as the epicentre of the ongoing crisis and its thought that the focus should be housing the staff in the Carndonagh and Buncrana offices.

Cllr Renda Donaghey says there’s a lot of homeowners who find it difficult to access the scheme for a myriad of reasons.

Cllr Donaghey says it would make sense if there were dedicated personnel in situ who would make the process a bit easier for people: