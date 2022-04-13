Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Calls for dedicated staff to help people with Mica applications

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

There are further calls for dedicated staff at Donegal County Council offices to help people with applications for the Mica Redress Scheme.

Inishowen has been deemed as the epicentre of the ongoing crisis and its thought that the focus should be housing the staff in the Carndonagh and Buncrana offices.

Cllr Renda Donaghey says there’s a lot of homeowners who find it difficult to access the scheme for a myriad of reasons.

Cllr Donaghey says it would make sense if there were dedicated personnel in situ who would make the process a bit easier for people:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House 14
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated staff to help people with Mica applications

13 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Investigation over possible gunshot in Derry

13 April 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 87 – Paddy Logue

13 April 2022
ardsforest1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tree felling at Ards part of wider biodiversity plan

13 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House 14
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated staff to help people with Mica applications

13 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Investigation over possible gunshot in Derry

13 April 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 87 – Paddy Logue

13 April 2022
ardsforest1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tree felling at Ards part of wider biodiversity plan

13 April 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Questions asked over delay in Mica Scheme applications

13 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

13 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube