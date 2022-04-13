Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dublin Airport urge passengers not to arrive excessively early for flights

Dublin Airport is urging passengers not to arrive excessively early for their flights as the busy Easter period kicks in.

Half a million people are set to travel in and out of the airport between now and Monday as the airport continues to deal with staff shortages.

Passengers are advised to arrive up to three and a half hours before their flight but morning travelers, that are due to fly from 8.30am onwards, are being asked not to arrive into the terminals before 5am.

The daa says people coming earlier than needed has increased pressure at busy periods.

