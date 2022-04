Mortgage interest rates here in Ireland are still the second highest in the eurozone.

New figures from the Central Bank today show the average home loan rate in the month of February was 2.75%.

It’s double the European average of 1.36% and – according to Bonkers.ie – adds around 2,200 euro a year to the cost of living here.

The only country with a higher average mortgage rate was Greece, while once again the lowest rate is to be found in Finland at 0.85% closely followed by Portugal on 0.87%.