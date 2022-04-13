Man arrested after body found in Sligo overnight

Gardai are investigating the death of a man in his 50’s whose body was found in an apartment in Sligo last night.

The man who Gardai say had suffered ‘significant physical injuries’ was discovered at an apartment on Connaughton Road.

A man in his 20’s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Gardai were called to the apartment on Connaugton Road in Sligo town at around 10.30 last night.

There they found the body of a man in his late 50’s – he’d suffered ‘significant physical injuries’

His body remains at the scene this morning pending the arrival of the Garda technical bureau and the state pathologist.

Then following intense Garda activity and assistance from the air support unit Gardai arrested a man in Sligo town at around 1.45 this morning.

He’s aged in his early 20’s and is now being held on suspicion of murder at Sligo town garda station under section 4 of the criminal justice act.

Its the second murder in Sligo since Monday, while there were also reports of an attack on another man in the town , who was brutally assaulted and lost an eye.

However it’s unclear at this stage if any of the incidences are linked