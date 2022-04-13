Man arrested after death of woman in house fire in Donegal

A man has been arrested following the death of an elderly woman in a house fire in Co. Donegal.

Emergency services attended the scene of the fire in the Doochary area yesterday and brought the blaze under control at around 4:40pm.

The body of the woman in her 80’s was then found inside the house.

The scene remains sealed off this morning for a technical examination and the State Pathologist will carry out a post mortem.

A man in his 60’s has been arrested for criminal damage offences and is being held at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.