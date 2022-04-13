Tree felling at Ards part of wider biodiversity plan

Coillte has moved to reassure visitors to Ards Forest Park that a significant felling of trees is part of a wider biodiversity project.

Concern had been raised this week over the scale of tree cutting in the area.

Collite say that over the years these trees reached maturity and some were recently damaged in recent storms and the plan now is to carrying out replanting with a focus on biodiversity.

Charlie Gallagher is a member of Friends of Ards Forest Park has been outlining more details about the plan: