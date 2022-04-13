Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two separate murder investigations underway in Sligo

Two separate murder investigations are underway in Sligo after the bodies of two men were discovered in their homes in the town this week.

The remains of 58 year old Michael Snee were found at Connaughton Road last night, while the body of 42 year old Aidan Moffitt was discovered at Cartron Heights on Monday night.

Gardai say they are investigating if there was a hate related motive to these murders and whether the victims met their attacker online.

Officers are also examining an assault on a man at the weekend.

Gardai say they are keeping an open mind in the investigation.

A man in his early 20s is continuing to be questioned after being arrested on suspicion of murder early this morning.

