Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

VAT cuts on electricity and gas to be extended until October

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Cuts to the VAT rate charged on electricity and gas will last until the end of October.

Ministers approved a package of measures aimed at reducing the cost of living at a Cabinet meeting earlier today.

The VAT cuts will be worth around 50 euro a year on an annual gas bill, and 70 euro a year for electricity.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also confirmed the existing cut in excise on petrol and diesel will be extended until the budget.

The PSO levy on energy of 50 euro a year is also being waived, and those on fuel allowance will be paid 100 euro in mid May to help with their bills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

4,728 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today

13 April 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

VAT cuts on electricity and gas to be extended until October

13 April 2022
social housing
News, Top Stories

Ireland has second-highest mortgage rates in eurozone

13 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

4,728 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today

13 April 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

VAT cuts on electricity and gas to be extended until October

13 April 2022
social housing
News, Top Stories

Ireland has second-highest mortgage rates in eurozone

13 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 April 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Two separate murder investigations underway in Sligo

13 April 2022
Mica House 14
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated staff to help people with Mica applications

13 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube