A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo town that occurred earlier this week.

Yousef Palani – with an address in Markievicz Heights in Sligo – was brought before the courts this evening.

He will appear via video link at Sligo District Court on April 21st to face the two charges of murder.

Mr Palani has also been charged in relation to another recent assault in Sligo on another man, Anthony Burke, that occurred on April 9th.