Assaults on LGBT community must be challenged – Meehan

There’s concern that some members of the LGBT community in the North West may now feel that they have lost their sense of security following the two Sligo murders.

Declan Meehan, Manager of the Milford District resource centre says some media outlets are avoiding the narrative that there may be a homophobic motive behind the attacks.

Mr Meehan says that while what happened in Sligo was on the extreme end of the scale, verbal and physical assaults on gay people are happening on a regular basis:

Meanwhile a number of vigils are taking place in the North West to remember the two victims.

One of them is getting underway at the Shorefront in Buncrana at 2pm tomorrow.

