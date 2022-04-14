Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ASTI may refuse to negotiate over Leaving Cert reform plans

Leaving, Cert, Results

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland may refuse to negotiate with the Education Minister on plans to reform the leaving cert.

Norma Foley unveiled proposals last month which would see teachers conducting in-school assessments which would account for up to 40% of the marks in some subjects.

However the Irish Independent reports that one of the key motion’s up for debate at the ASTI annual conference next week, calls on the union to refuse any engagement or discussion on the changes until a full review of reform at junior cert level is conducted and published.

