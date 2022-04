Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says a ban on the sale and supply of turf has been paused.

The rule’s due to be introduced in September, under new solid fuel regulations – but has been strongly criticised in rural Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Environment Minister says Eamon Ryan has agreed to hold talks on how the new rules will be implemented – but denies they’ve been paused.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Michael Fitzmaurice, says the ban should be scrapped permanently.