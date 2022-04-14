Breaking: Man charged in relation to Sligo attacks

Gardaí say they have charged the man being held in relation to the deaths of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo.

The man, aged in his twenties, is now set to appear at Sligo District Court this afternoon at 4:45pm.

Gardaí say the details of the exact charges against the man will be revealed at that court sitting.

The remains of Aidan Moffitt were found at his home in Sligo on Monday evening, while Michael Snee’s body was found in his apartment on Tuesday night.

Both had suffered significant physical injuries, and it’s believed the attacks may have had a homophobic motive.