Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Breaking: Man charged in relation to Sligo attacks

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Gardaí say they have charged the man being held in relation to the deaths of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo.

The man, aged in his twenties, is now set to appear at Sligo District Court this afternoon at 4:45pm.

Gardaí say the details of the exact charges against the man will be revealed at that court sitting.

The remains of Aidan Moffitt were found at his home in Sligo on Monday evening, while Michael Snee’s body was found in his apartment on Tuesday night.

Both had suffered significant physical injuries, and it’s believed the attacks may have had a homophobic motive.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Repairs to sewage system taking place in Letterkenny this evening

14 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

4,195 new ROI Covid-19 cases

14 April 2022
Strabane Health Centre
News, Top Stories

Strabane Health Centre issues apology after outage stops services

14 April 2022
Aidanmoffit1
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Man charged in relation to Sligo attacks

14 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Repairs to sewage system taking place in Letterkenny this evening

14 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

4,195 new ROI Covid-19 cases

14 April 2022
Strabane Health Centre
News, Top Stories

Strabane Health Centre issues apology after outage stops services

14 April 2022
Aidanmoffit1
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Man charged in relation to Sligo attacks

14 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 April 2022
gardapatrol
News, Top Stories

Motorist arrested for drug driving in south Inishowen

14 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube