There are calls for a renewed focus on Buncrana Leisure Centre.

The town and surrounding area has been without the facility for many years now with a campaign to reopen the amenity is ongoing.

Plans to get the centre back up and running includes a planned public consultation.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray says many other important projects in the town have progressed recently and its time the leisure centre moved forward too: