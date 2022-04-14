Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí continue to investigate fatal house fire

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire that occurred on Tuesday in the Doochary area.

The fire was extinguished by Emergency Services at approximately 4.40pm.

The body of a woman aged in her 80’s, was discovered deceased inside the premises.

The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

A man in his 60’s, was arrested in respect of an alleged offence of criminal damage and still being questioned in Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

 

