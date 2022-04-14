Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Harps chase points at Dalymount

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Finn Harps are on the road again on Friday night as they travel to Dublin to take on Bohemian FC. Kickoff at Dalymount Park is 7.45pm.

Chris Ashmore will have updates on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union.

Harps will be hoping to kick start their season with a victory after suffering a narrow defeat last time out to rivals and league leaders Derry City. Ollie Horgan’s charges ran out 2-1 winners in their last visit to Dalymount Park in September after goals from Ethan Boyle and Daniel Hawkins, now of Shelbourne FC.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “Listen we did well in spells against Derry on Saturday but that’s no good if you’re not putting points on the board. The likes of Shelbourne and Drogheda will put a bit of a gap between us if we don’t start picking up points soon. UCD will also consider themselves unfortunate not to have posted a win yet this season, and so it’s on us to dig in deep now and start putting some results together. The potential is certainly there, and we’ve been very good in spells but we need to put together a strong 90 minutes to get wins in this division.

Bohs will have their sights set much higher than their current position and will see us coming down as the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways. It’ll be tough for us no doubt about it but we’ll give it our best and hopefully we get that rub of the green we’ve maybe been missing up until now. ”

In team news Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Ryan Connolly, Yoyo Mahdy and Jesse Devers are doubts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Repairs to sewage system taking place in Letterkenny this evening

14 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

4,195 new ROI Covid-19 cases

14 April 2022
Strabane Health Centre
News, Top Stories

Strabane Health Centre issues apology after outage stops services

14 April 2022
Aidanmoffit1
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Man charged in relation to Sligo attacks

14 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Repairs to sewage system taking place in Letterkenny this evening

14 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

4,195 new ROI Covid-19 cases

14 April 2022
Strabane Health Centre
News, Top Stories

Strabane Health Centre issues apology after outage stops services

14 April 2022
Aidanmoffit1
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Man charged in relation to Sligo attacks

14 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 April 2022
gardapatrol
News, Top Stories

Motorist arrested for drug driving in south Inishowen

14 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube