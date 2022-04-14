Harps chase points at Dalymount

Finn Harps are on the road again on Friday night as they travel to Dublin to take on Bohemian FC. Kickoff at Dalymount Park is 7.45pm.

Chris Ashmore will have updates on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union.

Harps will be hoping to kick start their season with a victory after suffering a narrow defeat last time out to rivals and league leaders Derry City. Ollie Horgan’s charges ran out 2-1 winners in their last visit to Dalymount Park in September after goals from Ethan Boyle and Daniel Hawkins, now of Shelbourne FC.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “Listen we did well in spells against Derry on Saturday but that’s no good if you’re not putting points on the board. The likes of Shelbourne and Drogheda will put a bit of a gap between us if we don’t start picking up points soon. UCD will also consider themselves unfortunate not to have posted a win yet this season, and so it’s on us to dig in deep now and start putting some results together. The potential is certainly there, and we’ve been very good in spells but we need to put together a strong 90 minutes to get wins in this division.

Bohs will have their sights set much higher than their current position and will see us coming down as the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways. It’ll be tough for us no doubt about it but we’ll give it our best and hopefully we get that rub of the green we’ve maybe been missing up until now. ”

In team news Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Ryan Connolly, Yoyo Mahdy and Jesse Devers are doubts.