Mulrines announce significant jobs boost for west Tyrone

A jobs boost in on the way to west Tyrone after Donegal based Fruit Juice business, Mulrines confirmed they have acquired part of the former Herdman’s mill site in Sion Mills.

Recruitment is set to begin in the near future which will result in a significant number of new positions.

It’s part of phase 1 of ambitious plans by Mulrines to expand their capacity by establishing a manufacturing plant in the village.

Mulrines Chairman, Peter Mulrine says that they selected Sion Mills for this expansion as it is a suitable location for their investment.

Key members of the senior management team and many colleagues are from the greater Sion Mills area which further supported this decision.