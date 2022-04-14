Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Repairs to sewage system taking place in Letterkenny this evening

Irish Water say they’re working along with Donegal County Council to carry out essential sewage system repairs in Letterkenny this evening.

In a statement, Irish water said that to minimise disruption to homes and businesses in the area, repair works will take place from 6pm until 10pm this evening.

To facilitate the safe delivery of repair works, temporary traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Paul Kilcoyne from Irish Water said:

“These essential repairs to the sewer network will be conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the local community. We would like to thank the local community, businesses and commuters in advance for their patience and cooperation during these essential repair works.”

