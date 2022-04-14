Road Safety Working Group issue warning approaching Bank Holiday

With the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend fast approaching, the Donegal Road Safety Working Group has issued a reminder to stay safe on the roads over the holiday period.

50 people have died on Ireland’s roads so far this year – up 15 compared to this time last year.

With deaths on Ireland’s roads so far this year up considerably compared to last year, they are urging all road users to act responsibly when travelling on the roads during the holiday period.

They wish to remind the public of some basic road safety measures that can make a difference, including always wearing your seatbelt, never drinking or driving, ensuring that your vehicle is roadworthy before any long journeys, and pulling over to the side of the road if you’re feeling fatigued.

Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer said:

“As we head into the Easter Bank Holiday weekend I would appeal to all road users to play their part in keeping our roads safe. We must be mindful that any mistake on the road can lead to very serious consequences for everyone involved. This weekend brings added risks as more people are using the roads, so please be extra vigilant about your safety and the safety of others”.

“With the extra traffic, journey times will increase and we therefore appeal to everyone travelling long distances, to leave in plenty of time to get to their destination, plan their route, take their time and be well rested before setting out on their journey.

“We want everyone to enjoy the Easter Bank Holiday weekend without fear of meeting a driver speeding, impaired on either drugs, alcohol or both. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs doesn’t happen by chance, it happens by choice and is an incredibly selfish and dangerous thing to do, not only are you putting your own life at risk, you are also putting other lives at risk”.

“To avoid becoming a statistic and leaving behind a devastated family, responsibility must fall on each and every road user”.