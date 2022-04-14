Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Shels will be a very difficult game – Higgins

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Candystripes will be hoping to continue their excellent start to the season this Good Friday as Damien Duff brings his Shelbourne side to the Brandywell for a 7.45 pm kick off.

Ruaidhri Higgins had both feet very firmly on the ground after his side’s deserved win at Ballybofey last Saturday, and with good reason too.

City finished the first quarter of the league campaign with 7 wins and 2 draws, however the Tolka Park side boast an impressive record of their own while on the road.

Duff’s men have conceded just once away from home in four outings; a stat that didn’t pass Riaidhri Higgins by at his weekly press conference.

“Anybody who thinks that this is anything other than an extremely difficult game can forget about it” he began.

“Shels are a very well-coached, well-organised team and you only have to look at their results to see that.”

“In terms of goals conceded away from home, there can’t be any better records in the league, that’s for sure.”

“We will have to be patient- all of us- players and supporters. They will be very hard to break down but they are also very dangerous on the counter.”

“We have to be inventive and brave and use our individual qualities to try to win the game.”

City came away from last week’s derby with no new injury concerns and will have the same squad available for the busy Easter programme.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Repairs to sewage system taking place in Letterkenny this evening

14 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

4,195 new ROI Covid-19 cases

14 April 2022
Strabane Health Centre
News, Top Stories

Strabane Health Centre issues apology after outage stops services

14 April 2022
Aidanmoffit1
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Man charged in relation to Sligo attacks

14 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Repairs to sewage system taking place in Letterkenny this evening

14 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

4,195 new ROI Covid-19 cases

14 April 2022
Strabane Health Centre
News, Top Stories

Strabane Health Centre issues apology after outage stops services

14 April 2022
Aidanmoffit1
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Man charged in relation to Sligo attacks

14 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 April 2022
gardapatrol
News, Top Stories

Motorist arrested for drug driving in south Inishowen

14 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube