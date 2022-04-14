Shels will be a very difficult game – Higgins

The Candystripes will be hoping to continue their excellent start to the season this Good Friday as Damien Duff brings his Shelbourne side to the Brandywell for a 7.45 pm kick off.

Ruaidhri Higgins had both feet very firmly on the ground after his side’s deserved win at Ballybofey last Saturday, and with good reason too.

City finished the first quarter of the league campaign with 7 wins and 2 draws, however the Tolka Park side boast an impressive record of their own while on the road.

Duff’s men have conceded just once away from home in four outings; a stat that didn’t pass Riaidhri Higgins by at his weekly press conference.

“Anybody who thinks that this is anything other than an extremely difficult game can forget about it” he began.

“Shels are a very well-coached, well-organised team and you only have to look at their results to see that.”

“In terms of goals conceded away from home, there can’t be any better records in the league, that’s for sure.”

“We will have to be patient- all of us- players and supporters. They will be very hard to break down but they are also very dangerous on the counter.”

“We have to be inventive and brave and use our individual qualities to try to win the game.”

City came away from last week’s derby with no new injury concerns and will have the same squad available for the busy Easter programme.