Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Sligo murders: Gardai examining online dating history of suspect

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Gardai investigating the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt in Sligo town this week are believed to be examining the online dating history of a suspect in custody.

A man in his 20s was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of murder

Although two separate murder investigations are underway, one line of inquiry is that they are linked.

Gardai are investigating if both Michael and Aidan met their attacker on an online dating app and if there was a homophobic motive behind these two murders.

They’re also examining if there is a link to a third attack in the town last Friday where a man sustained serious eye injuries.

Its understood that officers are looking at the suspect’s online dating history and have also appealed to any men in the Sligo area who have been harassed or attacked in recent days and weeks to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mulrines1
News, Top Stories

Mulrines announce significant jobs boost for west Tyrone

14 April 2022
swimming-pool
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for renewed focus on Buncrana Leisure Centre

14 April 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE recorded over 2,000 data-protection breaches last year

14 April 2022
turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ban on sale & supply of turf paused

14 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

mulrines1
News, Top Stories

Mulrines announce significant jobs boost for west Tyrone

14 April 2022
swimming-pool
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for renewed focus on Buncrana Leisure Centre

14 April 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE recorded over 2,000 data-protection breaches last year

14 April 2022
turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ban on sale & supply of turf paused

14 April 2022
Killybegs
News, Top Stories

Meeting held over Killybegs fish weighing debacle

14 April 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Gardaí continue to investigate fatal house fire

14 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube