Sligo murders: Gardai examining online dating history of suspect

Gardai investigating the murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt in Sligo town this week are believed to be examining the online dating history of a suspect in custody.

A man in his 20s was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of murder

Although two separate murder investigations are underway, one line of inquiry is that they are linked.

Gardai are investigating if both Michael and Aidan met their attacker on an online dating app and if there was a homophobic motive behind these two murders.

They’re also examining if there is a link to a third attack in the town last Friday where a man sustained serious eye injuries.

Its understood that officers are looking at the suspect’s online dating history and have also appealed to any men in the Sligo area who have been harassed or attacked in recent days and weeks to contact them.