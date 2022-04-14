The Score – 14/04/22

On The Score this week, we hear from Pascal McConnell, the former Tyrone goalkeeper who looks ahead to the opening weekend of the Ulster Senior Football Championship in which Fermanagh play host to Tyrone.

Peter Campbell of the Donegal Democrat offers his thoughts on the Ulster Championship as well as the first couple of weekends of the All-County Leagues here in Donegal.

There’s our League of Ireland preview with Gavin Cullen while the Donegal Youth League campaign got underway this week we hear from league administrator Kieran McGrath.

And Karol Harvey, the chairman of Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon club was in studio to talk about the upcoming Try a Tri event, and a busy season ahead for the club’s members.