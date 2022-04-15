Atlantic TU launch Islands Project initiative

Atlantic Technological University has launched its Islands Project initiative this week.

Working in collaboration with islanders and regional agencies, the project aims to address educational, societal, economic and environmental needs of the islands.

Through this project, Atlantic TU aims to build a network for sustainable rural living to ensure people from the region can learn, work and live in their communities.

The inaugural initiative of the ATU islands project is a research project on Sustainable Destination Management for Island Tourism.

The data for which will be gathered this summer utilising the European Tourism Indicator System.

The model allows researchers from Atlantic TU to collaborate with island communities, tourism stakeholders, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Fáilte Ireland, destination managers, and local authorities, to better inform the sustainable management of island tourism destination.

Gathering baseline data on the 43 sustainable tourism indicators contained within the European Tourism Indication System (ETIS), ranging from tourist spending patterns, gender equality, inclusion and accessibility, transport impact, climate change, energy consumption, waste generation and sewage treatment, the report will provide beneficial data for planning and management considerations.