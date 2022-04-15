“Extremely disappointed”-Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City’s gap at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division has been reduced to three points after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Shelbourne.

The defeat coupled with Shamrock Rovers 1-0 over St Pat’s has reduced their gap at the top.

James Akintunde had given the league leaders the lead on 30 minutes before two goals in seven minutes of the second half gave Damien Duff’s side the 2-1 victory.

Candystripes boss Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes he was extremely disappointed with the defeat…