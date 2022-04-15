Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fall in number of Covid patients in hospitals

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has halved in less than 3 weeks.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show there were 811 people hospitalised with the virus nationwide this morning.

This is down from 1,624 patients on March 28th.

There were 27 patients with Covid being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital

The number of cases in ICU remains stable with 57 patients recorded in intensive care this morning.

The Department of Health is urging people to ‘socialise safely’ over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

