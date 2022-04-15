Feargal Logan and Tyrone ready to get going in the Ulster Championship

Tyrone begin the defence of their Ulster and All Ireland Senior Football Championship titles on Saturday evening when they take on Fermanagh in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

The Red Hands will be without both Mattie Donnelly who limped off in their final league game against Kerry and Peter Harte who is missing having had an appendicitis operation in recent weeks.

The winner of Saturday’s clash will play Derry in the quarter final and Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan told Tom Comack his side are ready to get at the Ulster Championship…