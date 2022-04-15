Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Feargal Logan and Tyrone ready to get going in the Ulster Championship

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Tyrone begin the defence of their Ulster and All Ireland Senior Football Championship titles on Saturday evening when they take on Fermanagh in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

The Red Hands will be without both Mattie Donnelly who limped off in their final league game against Kerry and Peter Harte who is missing having had an appendicitis operation in recent weeks.

The winner of Saturday’s clash will play Derry in the quarter final and Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan told Tom Comack his side are ready to get at the Ulster Championship…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday April 15th

15 April 2022
N561
Audio, News, Top Stories

TII urged to carry out survey on stretch of N56

15 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Two separate crashes causing delays in Letterkenny

15 April 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Rathmullan

15 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday April 15th

15 April 2022
N561
Audio, News, Top Stories

TII urged to carry out survey on stretch of N56

15 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Two separate crashes causing delays in Letterkenny

15 April 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Rathmullan

15 April 2022
inishowen
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr warns Inishowen will not be left behind in terms of tourism

15 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Three people arrested in Derry for kidnapping & robbery offences

15 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube