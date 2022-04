The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has reiterated that the Tenant Purchase Scheme needs to be opened to people whose properties predate Mica.

Councillor Jack Murray hopes the Council will undertake a review of policy whereby if there is proof of zero mica in the property, the tenant can purchase their home.

He believes that this in turn would help alleviate the current housing crisis in the county by creating revenue for the Council: