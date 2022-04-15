Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Mark Anthony McGinley and Ryan Rainey on Finn Harp’s draw at Bohs

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Mark Anthony McGinley Finn Harps. Photo Stephen Doherty

Finn Harps snatched a late draw away at Bohs in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on Friday night.

Mark Timlin’s goal in added time earned Harps a point.

Just 10 minutes into the first half, Ollie Horgan’s side were reduced to ten men with Eric McWoods shown a straight red card.

Filip Mihaljevic’s penalty put Harps one up at the break before goals from Dawson Davoy and Ali Coote turned the game around for Bohs.

Mark Timlin then fired in the leveller one minute from time as Finn Harps earned a 2-2 draw.

After the game Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley told Chris Ashmore he was delighted to get something out of the game…

Ryan Raine who was also sent off in the game gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday April 15th

15 April 2022
N561
Audio, News, Top Stories

TII urged to carry out survey on stretch of N56

15 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Two separate crashes causing delays in Letterkenny

15 April 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Rathmullan

15 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday April 15th

15 April 2022
N561
Audio, News, Top Stories

TII urged to carry out survey on stretch of N56

15 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Two separate crashes causing delays in Letterkenny

15 April 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Rathmullan

15 April 2022
inishowen
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr warns Inishowen will not be left behind in terms of tourism

15 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Three people arrested in Derry for kidnapping & robbery offences

15 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube