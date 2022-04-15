Mark Anthony McGinley and Ryan Rainey on Finn Harp’s draw at Bohs

Finn Harps snatched a late draw away at Bohs in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on Friday night.

Mark Timlin’s goal in added time earned Harps a point.

Just 10 minutes into the first half, Ollie Horgan’s side were reduced to ten men with Eric McWoods shown a straight red card.

Filip Mihaljevic’s penalty put Harps one up at the break before goals from Dawson Davoy and Ali Coote turned the game around for Bohs.

Mark Timlin then fired in the leveller one minute from time as Finn Harps earned a 2-2 draw.

After the game Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley told Chris Ashmore he was delighted to get something out of the game…

Ryan Raine who was also sent off in the game gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore…