Derry City suffered their first defeat of the season on Friday night losing out 2-1 at home to Shelbourne.

James Akintunde opened the scoring for the Candystripes on 30 minutes.

Two goals in seven second half minutes turned the game around for Damien Duff’s side as Shane Farrell and Brian McManus strikes earned them all three points.

Martin Holmes reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell…