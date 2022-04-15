Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sligo murders: Vigils for Aidan Moffitt & Michael Snee to take place

Vigils are to take place across the country today in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, who were both murdered in Sligo this week.

Yesterday evening 22-year-old Yousef Palani appeared in court charged with the murder of the two men and the assault of a third in Sligo.

Vigils, organised by the LBGTQ+ community, are being held in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Belfast and many other provincial locations this evening.

Lisa Connell, Managing Editor of Gay Community News, says this weeks events mark “a dark week for the LGBT community in Ireland”….

