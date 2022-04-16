Aaron Doherty wins Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge on its return from three year absence

The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge returned for the first time in three years on Saturday afternoon with Sparta Ac’s Aaron Doherty claiming victory in the 10 mile race in a time of 56 minutes and four seconds.

Local man, Diarmait Keogh of Finn Valley AC finished in second with Cormac Dillon in third.

Maeve Kenny of London was the first female competitor to finish in a time of 1 hour nine minutes and 21 seconds, Susanna Harkin was second and Kate McNicholl finished in third.

Matthew McClean won the seven mile event with Louis Cole in second meanwhile Gemma McClenaghan was the first lady to finish the seven mile race ahead of Bernie Boyce.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge…