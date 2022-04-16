Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Aaron Doherty wins Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge on its return from three year absence

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Finn Valley Ac’s Diarmait Keogh who finished second in the Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge.
Photo: Finn Valley AC on Facebook

The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge returned for the first time in three years on Saturday afternoon with Sparta Ac’s Aaron Doherty claiming victory in the 10 mile race in a time of 56 minutes and four seconds.

Local man, Diarmait Keogh of Finn Valley AC finished in second with Cormac Dillon in third.

Maeve Kenny of London was the first female competitor to finish in a time of 1 hour nine minutes and 21 seconds, Susanna Harkin was second and Kate McNicholl finished in third.

Matthew McClean won the seven mile event with Louis Cole in second meanwhile Gemma McClenaghan was the first lady to finish the seven mile race ahead of Bernie Boyce.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Caravan-Park
News, Top Stories

Public reminded of caravan safety as Summer months approach

16 April 2022
litterbuncrana2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana residents urged to join this year’s annual clean up

16 April 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Number of water outages across Donegal today

16 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in Derry on suspicion of burglary

16 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Caravan-Park
News, Top Stories

Public reminded of caravan safety as Summer months approach

16 April 2022
litterbuncrana2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana residents urged to join this year’s annual clean up

16 April 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Number of water outages across Donegal today

16 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in Derry on suspicion of burglary

16 April 2022
aidan moffitt and michael snee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further vigils being held for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee today

16 April 2022
Gerry McMonagle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Proposal for abandoned Letterkenny homes to be returned to social housing

16 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube