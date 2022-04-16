Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Further vigils being held for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee today

A number of vigils will be held across the country again today, in honour of the two men murdered in Sligo earlier this week.

It’s believed that the attacks on Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were homophobically motivated killings.

A vigil was held yesterday evening in Sligo town, as well as one in Falcarragh accompanying many others across the country.

Another vigil in Buncrana will be held today from 2pm in remembrance of the two men, along with other vigils across Ireland.

LGBT Ireland spokesperson, James O’Hagan, spoke at yesterday evening’s vigil outside Leinster House in Dublin:

