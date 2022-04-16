Number of water outages across Donegal today

A number of areas across Donegal are experiencing water outages today as burst water mains are being repaired.

According to Irish Water, disruptions to supply in Greencastle and the surrounding areas are set to last until 5 o’clock this Saturday evening.

There is another outage affecting Crolly, Ranafast and Annagry – with repairs there set to be completed by 8pm tonight.

Irish Water have also advised to leave 2-3 hours after the planned repair time to allow the flow of water in the system to fully return in both cases.