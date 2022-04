It’s been claimed that two vacant and abandoned houses in Letterkenny have been a hive of antisocial behaviour.

The two properties in the Fairgreen Park area of the town have been subject are also understood to be heavily vandalised.

Donegal County Council is being urged to investigate the possibility of buying these houses with a view to returning them to provide social housing.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle has also appealed to the owners of the properties to consider the future of them: