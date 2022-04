Tyrone are through to the quarter finals of the Ulster Senior Football Championship after they beat Fermanagh 2-17 to 2-10 in Brewster Park.

At halftime, Tyrone led 1-06 to eight points with Conor Meyler netting the Tyrone goal.

Liam Rafferty then netted Tyrone’s second goal as the Red Hands 2-14 to 0-09.

Fermanagh rallied late and goals from Josh Largo Ellis and Conall Jones helped put a bit of gloss on the scoreline.

Francis Mooney has the full time report…