Tyrone made it back to back wins in the Nickey Rackard Cup after they beat Fermanagh 1-18 to 1-14.

Stephen McGarry’s side struck for a goal early in the first half and led 1-10 to six points at half time.

Fermanagh battled back in the second half but left themselves with too much to do as Tyrone held on to claim a four point win.

After the game Tyrone manager Stephen McGarry spoke with the media…