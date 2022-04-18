11 arrested for drink or drug driving in Donegal over Easter weekend

Gardaí in Donegal say a total of 11 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the Easter weekend.

According to Gardaí, these drivers will now face a combination of fines, court appearances and potential disqualifications from driving.

Gardaí have again reminded the public that when you take risks on the road, you risk your life and the lives of all other road users.

They say to never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and that the consequences of drink/drug driving and/or speed can be totally devastating.