Derry City aiming to get back to winning way as they head to Drogheda

“We have to go to Drogheda and be positive; t’s a quick opportunity now to bounce back and go to a really difficult venue and try and pick up a big three points.

“Character doesn’t concern me at all. We have got good professionals in there and really good players. We’ll go to Drogheda full of hunger and confidence to try to win the game.”

.

“Drogheda are a good team, a really good team,” he said. “They are well-organised and there’s some really good individual players to so we need to be solely prepared for that game and go there fully focused on winning.”

City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game.