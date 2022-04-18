Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City aiming to get back to winning way as they head to Drogheda

Derry City will aim to put their first defeat of the season behind them on Monday night when they travel to Head In The Game Park to take on Drogheda United where there is a 7:45 kick off.
Ruaidhri Higgins’ men have hardly put a foot wrong since the re-start and the Manager, while disappointed with the 2-1 loss, refused to be critical of his players after that game.
“I’m not going to criticise the players because they have been outstanding for a long period of time” he said.
“We have to go to Drogheda and be positive; t’s a quick opportunity now to bounce back and go to a really difficult venue and try and pick up a big three points.
“Character doesn’t concern me at all. We have got good professionals in there and really good players. We’ll go to Drogheda full of hunger and confidence to try to win the game.”
“Drogheda are a good team, a really good team,” he said. “They are well-organised and there’s some really good individual players to so we need to be solely prepared for that game and go there fully focused on winning.”
City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game.
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Motorists advised to take alternate routes due to crash on Rossnowlagh to Ballintra road

18 April 2022
drug driving easter
News, Top Stories

11 arrested for drink or drug driving in Donegal over Easter weekend

18 April 2022
Carbon tax rubber stamp over tree icon isolated on white background
News, Top Stories

Almost 80 percent oppose Carbon Tax increase

18 April 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Number of water outages in Donegal today

18 April 2022
