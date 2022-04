Derry City were held to a 1-1 draw away in Drogheda on Monday night.

Joe Thomson gave the Candystripes the lead on 31 minutes before Ryan Brennan netted the leveler for Drogheda five minutes before the break.

Derry pushed hard for a winner but couldn’t breach Sam Long’s goal for a second time as they had to settle for a point.

With that draw and coupled with Shamrock Rovers 1-0 win over Dundalk means Ruaidhri Higgins’s sides lead at the top of the table is now cut to just a single point.