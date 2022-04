Finn Harps suffered their fourth home defeat of the season on Monday evening, losing out 1-0 to Sligo Rovers in Finn Harps.

Former Finn Harps man, Karl O’Sullivan scored the game’s only goal as the Bit O’Red earned their first win since they beat Finn Harps 3-1 at the Showgrounds just over a month ago.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle report for Highland Radio Sport…