Funerals of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee taking place this afternoon

Aidan Moffitt has been remembered as a character who lived life to the full.

The 41 year old was murdered last week, and his remains were found at his home in Cartron Heights, in Sligo town last Monday evening.

His funeral ceremony is taking place at Christ The King Church in Lisacul, Co Roscommon this afternoon.

Michael Snee, who was also killed in Sligo last week, is being laid to rest at the same time, at the Church of Saint Joseph’s, Ballytivnan in Sligo.

Father Michael McManus, speaking at Aidan Moffitt’s funeral, says family was his number 1 priority….

The life of Michael Snee has been remembered as one full of joy and kindness.

Michael Snee’s nephew, Aaron Spring, spoke fondly of his uncle during his eulogy:

