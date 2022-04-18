Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man in 20s killed in South Donegal RTC

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Rossnowlagh, County Donegal on Monday, 18 April 2022.

Shortly before 5pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following a collision on the R231 at Killinangle More, Rossnowlagh, involving a motorcycle and a car.
The motorcyclist, a man in his late 20s, was treated by medical personnel at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The body of the deceased has since been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. A report has been sent to the Coroner.

The road at the crash site will remain closed overnight with local traffic diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is set to take place in the morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing road users with video footage (including dash cam) to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 9858530 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

