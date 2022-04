It’s understood a man has been left in a serious condition following an assault over the weekend in Castefin.

The incident, which happened in just before midnight on Saturday night, occurred in the Emmett Park area of the town, where a man in his 20s was left in a serious but stable condition at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the incident, but Gardaí say he’s now been released, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.