“We were like chalk and cheese”-Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps tasted defeat to Sligo Rovers for the second time this season, this time going down 1-0 at Finn Park.

Ollie Horgan’s side who had a poor first half performance went in at the break 1-0 down with former player Karl O’Sullivan netting the goal.

Harps performed alot better in the second half though and were unlucky not to find the back of the net with Mark Timlin seeing his shot blocked on the line.

After the game Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty that their performance was like chalk and cheese…