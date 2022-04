There’s concern locally that interest in the Community Games is dwindling.

While young people are keen to participate, the committee in Letterkenny is said to be finding it increasingly difficult to get people on board to run the games.

The Committees AGM is taking place in the Station House Hotel on Monday next.

Chair of the Games in Letterkenny and former National President Jerry Davenport is urging people to attend the meeting in bid to keep the games alive: