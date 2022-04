Eight monuments and historic sites in Donegal are to benefit from over €350,000 from the Community Monuments Fund.

It’s part of a €6 million investment announced by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

Among those benefiting in Donegal is St. Catherine’s Church, Killybegs, Doon Fort and Bishop’s Palace, Raphoe.