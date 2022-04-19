Gardai looking for those behind vandalism in North Inishowen

Gardai are looking for those behind a deliberate act of weekend vandalism in North Inishowen.

The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge took place on Saturday last and in preparation for the event the organisers had placed a number of traffic cones out along the roads in the area.

Gardai say that unfortunately, in the early hours of the morning of April 16th between Midnight and 4am around 17 of these cones in the Pollen Bay area of Ballyliffin were driven over and damaged as a result.

Gardai are asking anyone with information to contact them in Buncrana.