Over €700,000 allocated to Donegal Airport

Over €700,000 in funding has been allocated to Donegal Airport in a new round of funding announced for regional airports by Government today.

Over €16 million in total is to be shared between Donegal Airport, as well as Knock, Shannon, Cork and Kerry airports.

The money is set to go towards a number of infrastructure improvements and new projects at Donegal Airport, including the installation of a solar electricity system.

Minister for State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, says it’s a positive day for the airport:

