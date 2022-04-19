R231 Rossnowlagh reopens

The R231 in Rossnowlagh has reopened following a fatal crash yesterday.
A man in his 20s died after his motorcycle collided with a car yesterday around 5pm.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses and possible dash-cam footage.
