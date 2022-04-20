Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy published

Donegal County Council in conjunction with GM Design has published a Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan for Ballyshannon Town Centre.



It is a regeneration focused roadmap of key priorities and actions for the sustainable regeneration of Ballyshannon Town Centre to 2040 and beyond.

The project is funded by Donegal County Council and is a result of collaboration with the local community, Donegal County Council and GM Design Associates.

The Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan identifies 23 key actions for the town centre spread across six principle themes including an improved visual connection with the River Erne, the revitalisation of the Mall Quay, the creation of walking and cycling loops including the Three Bridges Loop Walk/Cycle Way, a series of heritage-led streetscape enhancements, the promotion of Ballyshannon as a Heritage Town and Historic Town, the enhancement of economic opportunities through enterprise and employment creation, and the development of Ballyshannon as a ‘Green Town’.

A number of actions have been developed to preliminary concept design stage such as the transformation of the Market Yard into a central civic and interaction space, the revitalisation of the Gables as a social and commercial space, the redevelopment of the Millstone site to enable town centre living, and the redevelopment of the former Ballyshannon Bakery site with an appropriate mix of town centre uses.

The plan is now available on the Councils website for all to access and to work collaboratively to implement.